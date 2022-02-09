WebinarConsumer Packaged GoodsFood & BeverageBest Practices

Supply chain digitization is requisite for success as market volatility, widespread disruption and stiff competition for consumer dollars put pressure on every aspect of the supply chain. In this session, you’ll hear real-life examples of how two powerhouse global brands leverage visibility to accelerate digital transformation, and increase efficiency and automation throughout their operations.

Featuring

Photo of Matt Elenjickal
Matt ElenjickalCEO & Founder, FourKites
Craig WeissSVP Supply Chain & Chief Transformation Officer, Conagra Brands
Mari RobertsVice President of Transportation, Pepsico

