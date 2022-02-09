Supply chain digitization is requisite for success as market volatility, widespread disruption and stiff competition for consumer dollars put pressure on every aspect of the supply chain. In this session, you’ll hear real-life examples of how two powerhouse global brands leverage visibility to accelerate digital transformation, and increase efficiency and automation throughout their operations.

Featuring Matt Elenjickal CEO & Founder, FourKites Craig Weiss SVP Supply Chain & Chief Transformation Officer, Conagra Brands Mari Roberts Vice President of Transportation, Pepsico