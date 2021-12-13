Gartner® Report: How to Assess the Benefits and ROI of a Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platform
According to Gartner, “visibility continues to be one of the top technologies that supply chain practitioners are investing in.”
Download this report to evaluate the benefits of visibility solutions and develop a business case for your company.
The report breaks down everything you need to know including:
- The 9 critical areas in your business where supply chain visibility platforms save you time and money
- How to define and quantify the ROI of real-time visibility for your business with practical tools like Benefits by Stakeholder and an Elements of Cost chart
- Visibility implementation benchmarks like a 25% improvement in on-time delivery, 35% reduction in driver detention and up to a 60% reduction in demurrage fees
Gartner, How to Assess the Benefits and Return on Investment of a Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platform, 26 July 2021, By Carly West, Bart De Muynck
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.